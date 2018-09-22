Congress’ anti-BJPism turned into anti-Hinduism, tells book on Ayodhya

New Delhi, Sep 22: The book by senior journalist Hemant Sharma Yudhdh Me Ayodhya released in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah and Union Home minister Rajnath Singh recently tells that the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple movement was mediated with the Congress by respectable saint Deoraha Baba and the then PM was convinced about temple construction but he was opposed by the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Narayan Dutta Tiwari.

It was Vishwa Hindu Parishad that had made Deoraha Baba mediator and he got the then PM convinced for the building of Ram Temple at the place where the VHP was demanding for it.

Also Read Declare support for Ram Temple, BJP dares Congress

As per the book Deoraga Baba had gone to Vrindavan to meet Rajiv Gandhi and told him that temple should be built there. He requested him to get stone laying done without changing the venue that was agreed upon. He called up Shrish Chandra Dikshit of the VHP to assure him that the PM agreed upon to allow stone laying at the place where the VHP wanted. It had happened later on which was decided in the meeting. Both the groups were having full faith in Baba.

But suddenly chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Narayan Dutt Tiwari took a different view and refused to obey the PM. Rajiv Gandhi wanted the state government to tell the court that the place where stone laying had happened is not the disputed site but Tiwari did not agree to it. After him Kamala Pati Tripathi also revolted against Rajiv Gandhi. Elections happened and the Congress was confined to 15 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read Take Ram mandir issue 'seriously' after Bhagwat comments: Sena to Modi govt

The book also says that all non-BJP political parties passed a resolution that the government must not allow stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. Babri Masjid Action Committee was of the view that the land on which stone laying was supposed to be done that was plot no 586 a cemetery.

Meanwhile, Justice V M Tarkunde filed a writ petition to stop stone laying and Shila Yatra which was rejected by the Supreme Court saying that taking out religious procession is fundamental right of people. The government wanted stone laying to take place but on a changed venue in its attempt to hit two birds by one stone. The government even offered another piece of land.

The book further mentions that the Ramjanmabhooomi movement was continuing for very long and the VHP was reaching out to people by stone relics but the person working from the background was Moropant Pingle. Pingle was constantly trying to get people connected with this movement emotionally.

He was the real strategist for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple who was called Field Marshal of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. He got 2 crore people connected with the movement. This was the first such movement that has so intensely done by reaching maximum household.

Actually the Congress got entangled into the agenda of the BJP as the date of Shila Pujan was November 9 and election date has been declared as November 22-24.

Prime Minister P V Narsimha is quoted in the book that the BJP started looking for Hindutva agenda after 1985 and the Congress was under the agenda of umbrella.

Congress' anti-BJPism has turned into anti-Hinduism and the Congress got stuck into the BJP's agenda resulting into a perception building for the common man who has thinking the BJP is the only saviors of Hindu religion.