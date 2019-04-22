Congress announces 6 candidates for Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Delhi unit of Congress has announced candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. While Sheila Dikshit will be contesting from Northeast Delhi, Ajay Maken has been fielded from Delhi.

Dikshit will face off against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Manoj Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Dilip Pande.

The announcement also puts end to months of speculation over the party's possible alliance with the AAP. The two were in talks for weeks but at the last minute the talks failed over AAP's demand for alliance outside Delhi.

Other candidates are JP Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi, a reserved seat.

The party is yet to announce its candidate for the South Delhi seat.

The BJP had won all the seven seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.