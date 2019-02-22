Congress and DMK synonymous with corruption: Shah

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Ramanathapuram, Feb 22: BJP Chief Amit Shah equated Congress and DMK with 'corruption' and BJP and NDA for development while addressing 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan' in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. This is Amis Shah's first address to the party workers in the state after announcing alliance with AIADMK.

Amit Shah backed his claim with the Finance Commission grant provided to Tamil Nadu under NDA government. Shah said, "BJP and Prime Minister Modi want development of every area of Tamil Nadu. In the 13th Finance Commission, UPA gave only Rs. 94,540 to Tamil Nadu whereas NDA government gave around Rs 5.42 lakh for the development of Tamil Nadu. This is 500 per cent more than given by the Congress led UPA government."

"In this budget, our government has announced of setting up of Fisheries department for the welfare of fishermen spread across the country, " said Shah.

Shah went on to say that Congress and DMK are synonymous with corruption and BJP and NDA stand for development. "I dare Stalin and Rahul Gandhi to give account of development of Tamil Nadu to its people, " said Shah.

Speaking on the alliance with AIADMK, Shah said, "We are not going to fight election on just 5 seats, we are going to fight elections on 40 seats in alliance with AIADMK."

He paid homage to two brave hearts of Tamil Nadu who laid down their lives protecting the country in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Shah assured that PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government will avenge the killing of our soldiers.