Congress and corruption go hand in hand, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Mar 13: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the Congress and corruption goes hand in hand.

Citing reports which link Rahul Gandhi with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, Irani said,'': In the past 24 hours, the facts that have come out in news, indicates how Gandhi-Vadra family has described "parivarik brashtachar".''

''Reports have suggested that HL Pahwa was suitably financed & supported by CC Tahmpi. Investigation have found money trail between CC Thampi & HL Pawa amounting to Rs 54 cr,'' further said.

''CC Thampi is a name that figures in probe with regard to not only a petroleum deal under UPA but also financial violation with regard to land transaction in Delhi NCR amounting to Rs280 cr. A relationship b/w CC Thampi & arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is publicly known,'' she said.

Accusing the Gandhis of working in the interest of their own family, the BJP leader said, "It is Rahul Gandhi to answer instead of hiding behind Robert Vadra what is his connection with Sanjay Bhandari. Hence, the nation has come to a conclusion, that Rahul Gandhi's intervention in the defence preparedness of our country stems from his pursuit not only of individual politics but his personal commercial interests, his personal family interests."

Irani also alleged the name of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also involved in the land scam documents.

"Bikaner land scam a family package," she said.

Talking about the Rafale deal, Smriti Irani said, "In connection with Rafale files, involvement of Sanjay Bhandari has been found, in how documents are stolen from Defence Department and information was provided to the defence contractors."

"Relation between Sanjay Bhandari and Robert Vadra was established in relation to benami properties in London," she said.