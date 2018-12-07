  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress and BJP field 60 candidates of the same caste on the same seat in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: Election process is going on in Rajasthan but this year's election has some very peculiar feature with caste being preferred over development work and election is being considered more caste-based than anything else. This is the reason that both the Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates belonging to the same community on at least 60 same seats.

    Congress and BJP field 60 candidates of the same caste on the same seat in Rajasthan

    It means whether the Congress wins or the BJP, the MLA will be from the same community. These casts included politically influential communities like Jats, Rajputs and Meena. In the electoral history of the country it has been considered that if any community has 10 per cent or more votes, it can help forming government to any group and also be the reason for the fall of any political party.

    Also Read | "Feel insulted", says Vasundhara Raje on Sharad Yadav's remark calling her 'obese'

    There are around 272 castes in the state that has 51 per cent people belonging to Other Backward Community (OBC). Jats are 9 per cent, Gujjars 5 per cent, Mali 4 per cent, scheduled caste 18 per cent with 59 sub castes like Meghawat 6 per cent, Bairwa 3 per cent, Bheel 4 per cent and other 18 per cent. Brahmins are 7 per cent, Rajputs 6 per cent and Vaishya 4 per cent.

    Also Read | Here is why Sachin Pilot refused to wear the traditional turban in Rajasthan

    Jats, Meena, Rajputs and Brahmins are considered to be very important in the state politics. Results of state election will depend on these communities because they form one third of the total population of the state. There are nine seats in the state where candidates from the Bhil community are fielded by both the Congress and the BJP, Jats are face to face on 15 seats by both the parties, Meena candidates of both the parties are facing each other on 9 seats. Total 60 such seats where such is the situation.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan polls congress bjp candidates assembly elections 2018 rajasthan Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue