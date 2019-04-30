Congress and AAP owe reply to people of Delhi: Gautam Gambhir

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 30: BJP's east Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party owe a reply to the people and questioned them why the constituency is still engulfed in problems if they had carried out development works in 21 years.

Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut, held a massive roadshow in Lajpat Nagar and Nehru Nagar of Jangpura Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-politician said the AAP is raising the issue of full statehood to divert people's attention from its governance failure of last four years.

"When you do not concentrate on development work for more than four years, you have just one resort and that is of raising debates on frivolous issues," he said. "The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party owe a reply to the people that if their claims of development are to be considered, how come even after 21 years of their governance why is east Delhi engulfed in problems," he added

. Gambhir is locked in a triangular contest with AAP's Atishi and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on the east Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

