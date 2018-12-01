  • search

Congress accusing the government of tampering with EVMs in Madhya Pradesh

    New Delhi, Dec 1: War over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has started in Madhya Pradesh just after Assembly elections got over while counting will happen on December 11, 2018. The Congress is raising questions over the security of strongrooms made in the different part of the state where these machines are kept.

    Congress accusing the government of tampering with EVMs in Madhya Pradesh (representative image)
    The Congress has raised objection over the sudden closure LED screen installed outside the Bhopal strongroom and has lodged a complaint with the election commission. On the other hand, the din was created by the Congress for EVMs reaching on Friday at some places, however, election commission officers are denying any possibility of malpractices.

    EVM machines of the Bhopal Assembly constituencies are kept inside the old prison of Bhopal compound but on Friday morning suddenly LED outside the strongroom got shut and this has caused commotion and lights remained closed till one and half hours. So many questions are being asked about this incidence.

    Owing to closure of light of strongroom, lights of LED screens have also gone off. The Congress is accusing the BJP of some mischief with EVMs but the administration is calling it a general power failure.

    Madhya Pradesh had undergone elections on November 28 and after the elections, EVMs have been kept in the strongroom especially created inside the old jail of Bhopal. All security arrangements have been made besides that cameras have been installed to keep tab of every moment and these cameras are connected with LEDs installed outside the jail. So that anyone can watch what is happening inside by sitting outside. The Congress is also raising question over EVMs reaching headquarters after 48 hours.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 19:19 [IST]
