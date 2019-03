Congress accuses Yeddyurappa of paying bribes to top BJP leaders

New Delhi, Mar 22: In a 'stunning expose' Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday using the Caravan report attacked the BJP government and said that BS Yeddyurappa made pay outs of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others, while he was Karnataka CM.

Speaking at press conference, Randeep Surjewala said,"We have caught a theft and the thief. BJP leaders have been caught in a corruption case." Surjewala is reading the contents of the diary which holds details of a transaction between BS Yeddyurappa and BJP leaders.

"From this diary, five facts come out. Close to Rs 2690 crore was sought and 1800 crore was given to BJP. Yedyurappa was the CM during the period. There are his signatures on each page. This was given to BJP's central team," Surjewala said.

He also said,'' "The committee has big names such as Modi and others. Judges and lawyers have been given Rs 250 crore to Rs 50 crore. The diary have been with the income tax dept since Aug 2017 according to the report by The Caravan."

Hitting at the Modi government Surjewala says,"If there is no truth to this diary then why did the BJP not get an inquiry done on this. If this true then is this not a first-hand report of BJP's corruption? Why is there no independent inquiry of this? Now there is also Lokpal and other independent bodies in place. Chor chowkidaar is answerable for this."

The Caravan report says "Yeddyurappa recorded these alleged payouts in a Karnataka state assembly legislator's 2009 diary, in Kannada, in his own hand.... The copies of the diary pages note that Yeddyurappa paid the BJP Central Committee Rs 1,000 crore; that he paid the finance minister Arun Jaitley and the transport minister Nitin Gadkari Rs 150 crore each; that he gave the home minister Rajnath Singh Rs 100 crore; and that he paid the BJP stalwart LK Advani and the senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi Rs 50 crore each. Besides this, the entry notes, Yeddyurappa paid Rs 10 crore for 'Gadkari's son's marriage'."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's press meet, which has been deferred twice since morning, the party has said it will come up with a "stunning expose".

Earlier, Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a report poublished by The Caravan which cites a diary to claim that BS Yeddyurappa made pay outs of over Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP's national leaders such as Jaitley, Gadkari among others, while he was Karnataka CM. Speculation is rife that contents of this diary will be made public by Rahul Gandhi in a press conference shortly.

