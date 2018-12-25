Congress accuses KCR of helping the BJP by lobbying for the Federal Front for LS elections

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Congress is calling Telengana chief minister and Telengana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao's move to unite anti-Congress and anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front a ploy to help the ruling dispensation at the Centre. The Congress calls it the BJP strategy to harm Mahagathbandhan.

K Chandrashekar Rao met with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and he has a plan to visit Delhi soon to meet some other leaders. But the Congress is saying that no alternative is possible at the Centre without the Congress and the BJP.

Also Read | Non-Congress non-BJP third front: KCR meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

So the Congress accuses that, therefore, the game plan to form a third alternative for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication to help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by the BJP. After the resounding success in the state Assembly elections, the Telengana chief minister has started a campaign for the Federal Front for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrashekar Rao visited Bhubaneswar to meet Patnaik as Biju Janata Dal (BJP) is not part of the Mahagathbandhan. It has been supportive to the NDA government on quite a few occasion to which it was once a part. But at the moment it is out of the NDA.

The Telengana chief minister visited Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee another former ally of the NDA. However, Trinamool Congress-led by Mamata Banerjee and BJP in West Bengal are fighting fiercely against each other over bringing out Rath Yatra in the state. The fight has gone to the Supreme Court now.

Also Read | Federal Front: KCR meets Patnaik, calls for unification of regional parties against BJP, Cong

Mamata Banerjee is one of the important leaders of the opposition unity. In such a situation attempt made by Chandrashekhar Rao is actually an attempt to make dent on the opposition unity. But the Congress is saying that it is confident that Mamta Banerjee will not be deceived by any such attempt as she is mature enough to deal with such a situation.

Political analysts are of the view that if any formation is made besides the Mahagathbandhan is would for sure help the BJP-led NDA by eating into the Mahagathbandhan vote bank. So the Congress seems to be very cautious on the issue.