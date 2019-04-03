  • search
    Congress accuses BJP of indulging in cash for votes in PM's Arunachal rally

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in cash for votes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

    Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that money had been distributed among the people ahead of the PM's rally.

    In an unverified sting video, Surjewala said that on Tuesday night, around 10.30 pm, during a raid on Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu's convoy, the police recovered Rs 1.80 lakh in Rs 500 notes.

    Congress promises big spend on defence, says national security not about chest thumping

    The video show the money being removed from one of the cars in the Khandu's convoy and also shows the registration plates of two cars apart from various police officers.

    Cash of Rs 1.8 crore was also recovered last night from Arunachal BJP president Tapir Gao's vehicles at the Siang Guest House.

    Surjewala said, "The sensational disclosures and the two videos prove a massive vote scandal... a midnight raid on a convoy of the AP CM Pema Khandu led to recovery of Rs 180 lakh in 500 rupee notes." The authenticity of the videos have not been verified so far.

    "If this cash is for PM's rally and influencing the people, does it not prove that the chowkidar is a thief?" he said.

    Citing the People's Representation Act, 1951, he said that a case should be registered against the PM, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister as well as the state BJP chief Tapir Gao.

    "It is true that a cash amount of Rs 1.8 crore were recovered on Tuesday night from some vehicles. But we don't have the exact details yet. Since the Deputy Commissioner and police superintendent of East Siang district are busy with the Prime Minister's rally in Pasighat they have not sent a report yet about the recovery. We would be able to get a clearer picture once the report is available by late afternoon," said Arunachal Pradesh chief electoral officer Kaling Tayeng.

