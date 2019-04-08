Congress, AAP mock BJP manifesto error on women

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 08: Hours after the BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were quick to spot an error in its promises for women.

"At least one point in BJP's manifesto reflects their true intentions," Congress wrote this evening on its official Twitter handle.

The party shared a screenshot of one of points in the party manifesto, which reads: "Women's security will be given more priority. We have constituted the Women's Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape."

Even the Aam Admi Party took a hit at the BJP for a poll promise in their manifesto.

The Aam Aadmi Party called the error "BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women". "BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women. .@BJP4India However hard you might try, your actual intentions will come to light," the party wrote on its official handle.

Earlier in the day, the BJP 's 43-page manifesto has introduced a number of perks for women in its Lok Sabha election manifesto which was released today by PM Narendra Modi, along with the BJP's top leadership including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

While there are many ambitious plans for women, the BJP in its manifesto seems to have made an embarrassing error while talking about introducing stricter laws for women's safety.

"We have constituted the Women's Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape," the manifesto reads.

The BJP has not yet reacted to the error in the manifesto, released just two days before the national elections begin.