Congress, AAP in Goa target state govt over rebate on inflated power bills

    Panaji, Aug 12: The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa have mocked the rebate announced by the state government for power consumers following complaints of inflated bills.

    Pramod Sawant

    On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a relief to power consumers in the form of a rebate worth Rs 18.3 crore. He said 50 per cent of the fixed charges on electricity bills are waived for months of April and May for all low-tension domestic, commercial and other categories.

    Reacting to it, state Congress president Girish Chodankar in a tweet said, "My electricity bill is Rs 13,203.62. Rebate announced by CM on fixed charges is 50%. Fixed charges on my bill is Rs 162 (for 81 days). So fixed charges in April and May is Rs 122. I will get 50% of Rs 122 which works out to be Rs 61."

      "After rebate I will have to pay Rs 13,142.62 instead of Rs 13,203:62," he added.

      Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit spokesman Rahul Mhambre also targeted the government over the rebate announced for inflated power bills. "Look how benevolent is our @goacm Gives an enormous relief of Rs 60 on exorbitant electricity bills to domestic consumer. He can now claim to have liberty to splurge on assembly renovation or gov house or even fancy car now that enormous relief of Rs 60 is given," he tweeted.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
