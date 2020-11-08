PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’

Biden: From being one of the youngest Senators to oldest president

New Delhi, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congradulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory and expressed hopes that India and US will work together closely taking the bilateral ties to greater heights. He also congratulated Kamala Harris for her "pathbreaking" success.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," PM Modi tweeted.

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," wrote PM Modi.

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President," President Kovind tweeted. He wished Biden a successful tenure and said he looks forward to working with Biden to further strengthen India-US relations.

Joe Biden on Saturday triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, to become the oldest man ever elected to the White House.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

She would also be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.