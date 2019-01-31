‘Congenital liar': Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul on Rafale

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a stinging Facebook post, Union minister Smriti Irani lashes out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, calling him a "dynast" who is "congenital liar".

"Deep concerns led him to a courtesy visit the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's residence. He concocted a conversation where he alleged that Manohar Parrikar distanced himself from Rafale," she wrote refering to the controversy over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Also Read | "I understand you are under immense pressure": Rahul writes to Parrikar

Smriti Irani said the political system is increasingly realising that it is dangerous to even maintain social contact with the Congress boss. "Unquestionably, he is a congenital liar," she added.

Facing severe criticism for extracting political mileage from his recent visit to Manohar Parrikar, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he was disturbed to hear about Parrikar's letter which was "leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it".

Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of concocting conversations in the past and called him India's first "post truth politician."

Also Read | Never spoke to Rahul on Rafale: Manohar Parrikar

"Ordinarily such psychiatric aberrations as hallucinating conversations would rule a person unfit for public life. Persons suffering from them need help and not political rewards."