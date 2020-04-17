  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress terms RBI's measures 'far too little', disappointing

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: The Congress on Friday termed the measures announced by the RBI "far too little", saying it was disappointed with the action and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce sector specific packages for the industry.

    Anand Sharma
    Anand Sharma

    Senior party spokesperson Anand Sharma said the measures announced by the RBI are "far too little to meet the needs of the Indian industry and prevent the MSMEs from sliding into ICU".

    "Urging the prime minister once again to announce sector specific packages to ensure companies remain afloat," he said on Twitter.

    He said the government guaranteed bank finance to MSMEs at zero per cent interest, interest subvention and affordable credit for the industry."Moratorium on instalments will not be enough, complete waiver of interest for 180 days and rescheduling of NPAs up to September 1, 2020 is the way forward," Sharma said.

    Congress leader Ajay Maken expressed disappointment over the announcements made by the RBI, saying the government should take more measures to mitigate the problems of those suffering due to the lockdown over coronavirus.

    "The announcements made by the RBI have no meaning. The Congress and people are disappointed with the announcements. The government should take more measures to mitigate the problems of the poor and the vulnerable," he said at a press conference through video.

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a string of relief measures for the stressed banking and financial sector, cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75 per cent but kept the repo rate unchanged.

    The measures taken will provide an additional Rs 50,000 crore through targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) to be undertaken in tranches.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rbi congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X