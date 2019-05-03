Cong telling 'lies' by saying its govt also conducted surgical strikes: Modi

By PTI

Sikar, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday challenged the Congress' claim that its government too had conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control, accusing the party of telling "lies". "Pehle upeksha, fir virodh, ab me too me too (They initially rejected it, then opposed and now saying 'me too' )," Modi said at an election rally here.

Modi's remark came a day after the Congress came out with a list of six anti-terror surgical strikes carried out during the UPA term.

The UPA government carried out six surgical strikes -- Bhattal sector in Poonch (June 19, 2008); Sharda sector, across Neelam River Valley, in Kel (August 30-September 1, 2011); Sawan Patra checkpost (January 6, 2013); Nazapir sector (July 27-28, 2013); Neelam Valley (August 6, 2013); and one on December 23, 2013, Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla had said in a press conference on Thursday.

"They initially mocked and rejected surgical strike but people had faith in me and they stood by me," he said. He accused the Congress of telling "lies" and said the party does surgical strikes only "on paper". A Congress leader had said four months back that three surgical strikes were conducted during Congress' term and now another leader is saying six surgical strikes were carried out by the party, Modi said.

"The number increased from three to six in four months. By the time elections are over, this number would increase to 600. What does it matter when the strike is on paper! Congress only speaks lies," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said, "I think such leaders play video games and perhaps enjoy surgical strikes thinking it of some game," he said. He alleged that Congress leaders call the Indian Army chief a 'gunda' and the IAF chief a 'lier'. They do not trust valour of our jawans and raise doubts on terrorist casualties, he said. "Do they intend to send 'chadars' to bury the terrorist? (Kya inka dafan karene ka congress ki tafar se chdar behjne ka irada hai kya)," he asked.

The prime minister began his address by saying "main apka abhinandan karta hu (I greet you). He then mocked the Congress leaders saying they will go to the Election Commission complaining that Modi had taken the name of IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan in February, and violated the model code of conduct. "Then their one man or 'chela' would go to the Supreme Court.

The court would ask the EC to decide the matter in one week and then EC would say that Modi did not violate he just greeted people. The Congress would then do a press conference. They are just playing this game," he said.

Modi also lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for his reported remark that only those who cannot manage two square meals a day seek jobs in services, terming it an insult to the armed forces. "This is an insult to brave soldiers and their families. The silence of Congress on this is supporting this statement," he said.

