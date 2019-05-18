  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cong slams Modi govt over election commissioner Lavasa recusing himself from meetings

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Modi government over Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recusing himself from EC meetings to discuss poll code violations, saying erosion of institutional integrity is the hallmark of the present dispensation.

    File photo of Randeep Surjewala
    File photo of Randeep Surjewala

    Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report which claimed Lavasa, who disagreed with the poll panel's decisions to clear Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), has since May 4 recused himself from all meetings to discuss MCC issues. Lavasa has reportedly insisted that he will do so only after dissent notes and minority decisions are included in the orders of the commission.

    Ashok Lavasa opts out of EC poll code meetings over dissent tiff: Reports

    "The Election Commission or Election Omission! Another Dark Day for Democracy!" Surjewala tweeted, tagging the media report. "Sh Ashok Lavasa, Member CEC, who dissented on multiple occasions when EC was busy giving clean chits to Modi-Shah duo, opts out of EC as the ECI even refuse to record dissent notes," he said.

    Erosion of institutional integrity is the hallmark of the Modi government, Surjewala alleged. "SC Judges going public, RBI Governor's resigning, CBI Director getting removed, CVC giving vacuous reports, Now dividing Election Commission!" the Congress leader said in another tweet. Will EC save the embarrassment by recording Lavasa's dissent notes, he asked.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress election commision

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue