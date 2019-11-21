  • search
    Cong slams govt over appointment of Pragya Thakur to parliamentary committee on defence

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur to a crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence and said it was "unfortunate for the country".

    According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Thakur will be part of the 21-member committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    File photo of Pragya Thakur and Randeep Singh Surjewala

    "It is unfortunate for the country that an MP accused of spreading terror has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. Modi 'has not been able to forgive her from the heart' but she has been given the responsibility of important issues such as the country's defence," Randeep Singh Surjewala.

    Pragya Thakur nominated to Parliamentary panel on defence

    "That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
