Cong seeks Rajnath to shift Army Training Command Headquarters to Meerut

    New Delhi, June 13: In a bid to ensure better connectivity with the Army headquarters, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the proposed shifting of the headquarters of Army Training Command from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in the near future.

    The move is part of the ongoing restructuring that is being carried out at multiple levels by the Army.

    The restructuring of the army headquarters will see the role of the Director General of Military Training being given to ARTRAC.

    The exercise to restructure the army is based on four comprehensive studies led by the army's topmost generals, and seeks to change the direction of the 1.3 million-strong force and transform it into a deadlier fighting machine prepared for future wars.

