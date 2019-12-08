  • search
    Cong protests Chouhan's 'kis khet ki mooli' taunt at Kamal Nath

    By PTI
    Bhopal, Dec 08: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday held a protest over the alleged use of intemperate language by senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

    Kamal Nath
    Kamal Nath

    Congress leader Vibha Patel claimed Chouhan, while delivering a speech at a protest in Sagar over fertiliser shortage, said 'Kamal Nath kis khet ki mooli hai' (rustic way of brushing aside someone as insignificant and inconsequential).

    Police stopped protesting Congress workers, holding 'get well soon mama' postcards and roses, some 500 metres away from Chouhan's residence here.

    "During a protest on Saturday at Sagar, Chouhan used foul language saying 'Kamal Nath Kis Khet Ki Mooli Hai' (Who do you think you are Kamal Nath?) etc. This is a sign that he (Chouhan) has lost his mental balance," Patel said.

    MP CM Kamal Nath attacks BJP, Pragya Thakur over remarks on Godse

    However, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said Sunday's protest was a bid by the Congress to divert attention from the issue of fertiliser shortage.

    "BJP held a big protest on Saturday at Sagar against the problems faced by farmers due to shortage of fertiliser.

    The Kamal Nath government failed to make plans for urea storage and distribution. Now, the Congress is trying to divert attention by raking up the non-issues," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 19:41 [IST]
