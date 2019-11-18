Cong MLA Tanveer Sait faces major injury after being attacked by knife in Mysuru

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Nov 18: The Karnataka Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man identified as Farhan, while attending an event in Mysuru, Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday. The MLA suffered injury after being attacked by a sharp knife.

The MLA was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mysuru, he is reportedly critically injured in this incident.

The Mysuru police arrested the attacker and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Mysuru Police also has registered a case against the assailant.

The motive behind the attack is unknown so far. The cops have started an investigation and soon the truth will come to light.

The assailant has been identified as Farhan, aged 20 from Mysuru. The Mysuru police are trying to find out his motive behind the attack. The investigation officers are looking at various angles.

Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man, Farhan, during an event y'day in Mysuru. The MLA was admitted to a hospital & the attacker was taken into police custody. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/NH813Fic50 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait represents the Narasimharaja constituency of Mysuru. Sait was the Ex-Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka and is a four-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Narasimharaja constituency of Mysuru has been served by the Sait's family for over five decades.

Besides this, Sait was also the chairman of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited and in-charge of the Minority Welfare and Wakf department of the state.

Karnataka Politics Updates: Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel MLAs; floor test on Monday

An investigation is underway behind his attack.