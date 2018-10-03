  • search

Cong leader who filed FIR against Adityanath in 1999 alleges threat to life

By PTI
    Lucknow, Oct 3: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader claimed on Wednesday that she faced a threat to her life after a court ordered reopening of a two-decade-old case in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was an accused.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    Addressing a press conference here along with party state president Raj Babbar, Talat Aziz said she and her family have been receiving threats "from different quarters" since the court order.

    According to reports, a Maharajganj sessions court had ordered reopening of a case in which a constable was killed and two others injured in a violence that broke out in Maharaganj in 1999 after an alleged inflammatory speech by Adityanath, the then Gorakhpur MP.

    After the incident, Aziz had lodged an FIR against Adityanath and around 50 unidentified associates on various charges, including murder and attempt to murder, at the Kotwali police station in Maharajganj.

    A closure report was filed by the CB-CID in 2002, but Aziz filed a review application before the Allahabad High Court that directed him to approach the sessions court.

    Aziz said the sole aim behind her application in the case was to ensure justice to the deceased constable, Satya Prakash Yadav.

    Babbar, meanwhile, added that pressure was being exerted on Aziz to withdraw the case.

    PTI

