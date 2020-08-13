Cong leader demands ban on tricolour mask pattern

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Aug 13: Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and Ashok Chakra printed on it.

The former chief minister took to Twitter to protest the masks with the colours and pattern of the national flag which are being sold ahead of August 15.

Khadi Commissions files against woman for selling fake masks

"Disturbed by seeing this photo on Social Media. I urge @PMOIndia to issue directions to all States and Ban use of Masks in Tricolour with Ashok Chakra. Let us all respect our National Flag," he tweeted.