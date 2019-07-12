  • search
    'Cong-JD(S) govt going strong': Kumaraswamy puts up brave face amid crisis

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 12: Amid an existential crisis with the resignation of 16 legislators of the ruling coalition, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday put up brave face saying that Congress-JD(S) alliance is going strong despite attempts to destabilise the government.

    File photo of H D Kumaraswamy
    File photo of H D Kumaraswamy

    Kumaraswamy in a tweet late Thursday night said: "Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions.

    Of the 16 MLAs who have resigned, 13 are from the Congress and three from the JD(S). The coalition's strength in the House is 116 (Congress 78, JD(S) 37 and BSP one), besides the speaker.

    JD(S) minister, BJP leaders meeting sets off speculations; Both dismiss any significance

    BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, saying his government has "lost majority." State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has even petitioned the governor in this regard and sought his intervention.

    Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah recently said though all ministers belonging to the Congress and JDS, barring the CM and deputy CM, tendered their resignations to their respective party chiefs to make way for the disgruntled MLAs, they have not been forwarded to the governor and technically they continued to be ministers.

    With the support of the two independents, who resigned from the ministry on Monday, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the halfway mark is 113.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 1:42 [IST]
