Cong forms 8 panels for Assam polls; Ripun Bora to head election committee

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Congress on Monday formed eight panels for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections with state unit chief Ripun Bora named as the head of the 'Pradesh Election Committee'.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the constitution of the state election committee, election management committee, manifesto committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee, media and communication committee and outreach committee, a statement issued by the party said.

While Bora has been appointed chairman of the state election committee, MP Gaurav Gogoi has been named the head of the manifesto committee, according to the statement.

The election committee has 24 members with heads of frontal organisations being ex-officio members of the panel. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia will be the panel's vice-chairman. The campaign committee will be headed by party MP Pradyut Bardoloi, the coordination committee will be chaired by ex-Pradesh Congress Committee chief Paban Singh Ghatowar and deputy CLP leader Rakibul Hussain will head the publicity panel. The party has appointed ex-MP Ram Prasad Sarma the head of the election management committee. While party MP Abdul Khaleque will chair the media and communication committee, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev will head the party's outreach panel.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had announced last week that it will contest the forthcoming state polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power.

APCC president Bora had said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. The elections are likely to be held in the state around April-May.