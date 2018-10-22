  • search

Congress fields Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla against CM Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla in the Rajnandgaon assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh against Chief Minister Raman Singh.

    Cong fields Vajpayees niece Karuna Shukla against CM Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh

    [Congress releases another list of 6 candidates for 1st phase of Chhattisgarh polls]

    In the second list released by the Congress for the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly election, the party declared its candidates for the remaining six constituencies. It earlier declared candidates for 12 seats. The first phase of assembly election in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 12 and the last date for filing of nominations is October 23.

    Shukla had quit the BJP a few years ago and joined the Congress. While Girwar Janghel will contest from the Khairagarh seat, Bhuneshwar Singh Baghel will contest from Dongargarh-SC seat and Daleshwar Sahu from the Dongargaon assembly constituency. The party has also fielded Channi Sahu from Khujji seat and Indra Shah Mandavi from Mohla-Manpur (ST) seat.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    atal bihari vajpayee raman singh chhattisgarh congress

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue