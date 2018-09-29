New Delhi, Sep 29: The Congress has failed as opposition as it has remained disconnected with the people on the ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday while interacting with the BJP's booth level workers.

He alleged that the Congress' sole agenda is to level false charges and spread canards against the government.

Addressing booth workers from Bilaspur, Basti, Chittorgarh, Dhanbad and Mandsaur via NamoApp, Modi said the Congress' tenure at the centre was mired in corruption.

"In past four years Congress has been disconnected with people and has failed as opposition. Their sole agenda is to level false allegation on others and to spread fake news to divert people's attention," Modi said.

He urged the party workers to reach out to maximum number of people through various media platforms and counter Congress' "propaganda of false allegations" with facts.

"People with no vision today have become television, which always keeps on playing a comedy," Modi said targeting the Congress leadership.

'Positive effects of demonetisation'

Replying to questions from workers, the Prime Minister said that after demonetisation, black money is no longer there in the property market.

Prices of property have also fallen. Home loan interest rate, which was more than 10 per cent under the UPA, has now come down, Modi said.

He also underlined that government has taken various initiatives for middle class as rebate on income tax and returns on savings have increased in last four years.

In the past four years, the government has focused on development of all classes as part of its Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Mr. Modi said, adding,"you can recall that people were facing price rise and inflation under the previous government".

Replying to a question on Naxalism, the Prime Minister said violence in Naxal-affected areas has reduced by around 20 per cent in the last four years.

Around 3,500 Naxals surrendered between 2014-2017 due to the impact of government policies and development, he said.

