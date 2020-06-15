Cong demands to use 4th year medical students as doctors in all party meet

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding an all-party meeting on the coronavirus crisis in Delhi amid spike in cases over the last two weeks.

In the all-party meet chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, Congress has demanded COVID-19 testing to be provided to all, saying it is everyone's right.

Congress has demanded that Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone.

Congress has also demanded that the 4th year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors & due to the crunch of healthcare staff, 4th year students of Bachelor of Pharmacy or nursing should be used as alternate for health staff.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar and AAP leader Sanjay Kumar were among the political leaders who attended the meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties.

On Sunday, the Home Minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus after the meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, the Union Home Minister announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

Shah said COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be conducted in the hotspots for contact-tracing.

To overcome the shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi stands at 41,182 with 2,224 cases reported in the last 24 hours. 56 people died and the death toll reaches 1,327.