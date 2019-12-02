Cong demands PM’s response over Hegde's Rs 40,000 cr remark

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Congress on Monday demanded an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking majority to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being 'misused'.

"A union minister has exposed the Modi government. BJP's anti-Maharashtra face has been exposed. Has the federal structure been crushed? Was the Rs 40,000 crore earmarked for the welfare of the public and farmers withdrawn through a conspiracy? Prime Minister Reply!," tweeted Congress' spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Fadnavis has rejected Hegde's remarks as false.