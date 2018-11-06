Cong candidate Anand Siddu Nyamagouda wins bypoll for Jamakhandi assembly seat

Jamakhandi, Nov 6: Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda, the elder son of the former MLA late Siddu Nymagouda has won Jamakhandi assembly seat defeating his BJP rival Srikant Kulkarni by a margin of 39,480 votes.

The Jamakhandi assembly constituency fell vacant after Siddu, the sitting legislator, died in a car accident in May, days after he was elected to the assembly. A voter-turnout of 81.58 per cent was recorded in the by-polls held on November 3, 2018.

Jamkhandi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka. It is a part of the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency.

The total number of voters in the constituency are 1,98,957. Amongst the general voters 99,883 are male, 98,929 female and 5 others. The approximate literacy rate is 68%

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the INC had won this seat with a margin of 21,152 votes. The Congress Party had secured 37.3% of the total votes. The voter turnout percentage was 74.64% in the 2013 assembly elections.

The outcome of the elections is expected to have a bearing on the state's political scene with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition calling it a semi-final for the 2019 general elections.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all five seats and the Congress-JD(S) alliance worked out a seat-sharing arrangement - the Congress is contesting two and the JD(S) three seats.