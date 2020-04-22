Cong, BJP spar over journalist's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over senior journalist Arnab Goswami's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors".

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on the journalist. Slamming Goswami's remarks against Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said she has been a highly successful Congress president.

"Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful & unacceptable. She was 22yrs old when she came to India & has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country," Singh tweeted.

Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth.

"Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted.

He also hit back at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Congress leader's demand to "sack" Goswami. "Abuse Modi, get Padma Shri and go to Rajya Sabha. And if the truth of Sonia Gandhi is shown, then sack him. How will this do? Freedom of speech can’t be a one way street!" the BJP's information technology wing head tweeted.

Surjewala in his tweet said, "Let PM remember that Sonia Gandhi has spent over 50 years of life in India, serving the country & being a witness to sacrifice of her mother in law & husband. But your favourite abusive anchors won’t bat an eyelid before hurling filth. Silence is acquiescence, Mr. PM!".