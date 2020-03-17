Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rises to 128, Death toll tops to 3

New Delhi, Mar 17: The total number of positive cases in India rose to 128 on Tuesday, 17 March, including both Indian and foreign nationals, according to Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka's Kalburgi and Bengaluru, the state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said.

India has reported three coronavirus deaths - one in Delhi, another one in Karnataka and in Maharshtra.The latest deathwas reported after a 64-year-old man, who was tested positive in Maharashtra, passed away at Kasturba Hospital.

Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID2019 cases across India - 126

Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID2019 cases across India - 126

(including foreign nationals, as on 17.03.2020 at 11:52 AM)

So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.

After multiple cases of cornonavirus were reported from Maharashtra, the administration on Tuesday decided to close down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public.

Two more persons with coronavirus-like symptoms were admitted to the district civil hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, while section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) was imposed in the city to check the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Italy on Monday reported 349 more deaths, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported. The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said.

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning.