    Confirmed cases in India rises to 1,965, death toll 50

    New Delhi, Apr 02: The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,965 in India on Thursday, 2 April, according to the figures released by the health ministry, with the death toll rising to 50.

    While there are 1,764 active coronavirus cases, 150 people have been cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.

    Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER here, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

    "The man had multiple underlying health conditions including diabetes and associated kidney disease and a heart ailment. He had reported to Ambala civil hospital with acute respiratory distress and acute pneumonitis from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh," Chief Medical Officer, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep told PTI on the phone.

    "He tested COVID-19 positive at PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) around midnight Thursday and passed away around the same time," he further said.

    According to the doctor, the patient had no contact history. The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Haryana is 29.

