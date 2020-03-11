  • search
    Confident that govt will survive: Kamal Nath’s son amid Madhya Pradesh crisis

    Bhopal, Mar 11: Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he is confident that the government will survive.

    "MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold," Kamal Nath's son and MP Nakul Nath said on Wednesday.

    22 Congress MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: What went wrong for Congress

    The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whose current effective strength is 228.

    It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP.

    The BJP has 107 seats in the state Assembly.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
