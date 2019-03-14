  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Confident of victory, AAP to contest all 3 assembly bypolls in Goa

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will contest bypolls to all the three Goa Assembly seats scheduled next month.

    AAP Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar told PTI that the party was in the process of shortlisting its candidates for Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa seats, where by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.

    Confident of victory, AAP to contest all 3 assembly bypolls in Goa
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The bypolls to Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and party and joined the BJP.

    Also Read | Despite Congress' snub in Delhi, Kejriwal reaches out to Rahul for alliance in Haryana

    The Mapusa seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.

    Padgaonkar claimed his party will win all the three seats as it has a strong base there.

    He said his party does not approve of the trend of MLAs resigning mid-way of their terms and forcing bypolls as it puts a stress on the state's finances.

    "But since the seats are vacant and the party has its base there, we have decided to contest and win to put a full stop to this trend of resigning mid-term," he said.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led party earlier announced its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

    Former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes will contest from North Goa while Padgaonkar will be AAP's candidate from South Goa.

    PTI

    More aap NewsView All

    Read more about:

    aap goa lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue