Confident of Army's preparedness to meet threats: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, July 9: Army chief General Bipin Rawat today expressed confidence about the preparedness of the force to take on any threat manifested by inimical or anti-national elements.

The chief of Army staff, accompanied by General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command Lt Gen Surinder Singh, visited Mamun Military Station to review the operational preparedness and interact with the troops, a defence release said.

General Rawat and Lt Gen Singh were received by GOC of Rising Star Corps Lt Gen Y V K Mohan.

Lt Gen Mohan and GOCs of the Tiger and Gurj Divisions briefed General Rawat about the operational preparedness and upgradation of the security infrastructure, the release said.

PTI

