Confident of Army's preparedness to meet threats: Gen Bipin Rawat

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, July 9: Army chief General Bipin Rawat today expressed confidence about the preparedness of the force to take on any threat manifested by inimical or anti-national elements.

    Bipin Rawat
    The chief of Army staff, accompanied by General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command Lt Gen Surinder Singh, visited Mamun Military Station to review the operational preparedness and interact with the troops, a defence release said.

    General Rawat and Lt Gen Singh were received by GOC of Rising Star Corps Lt Gen Y V K Mohan.

    Lt Gen Mohan and GOCs of the Tiger and Gurj Divisions briefed General Rawat about the operational preparedness and upgradation of the security infrastructure, the release said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:54 [IST]
