YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Conduct last rites of COVID-19 suspects without waiting for test report: Odisha govt

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, July 28: The Odisha government has instructed all district collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and health officials to conduct the last rites of COVID-19 suspects without insisting on testing of swab or waiting for the report, an official said.

    Conduct last rites of COVID-19 suspects without waiting for test report: Odisha govt to Collectors

    The state government issued a letter on Monday after it was noticed that cremation of bodies were being delayed as officials waited for the corona test reports of the victim after his/her death, the official said.

    In Ganjam district, the body of a policeman was allegedly abandoned at the hospital and nobody touched it because his corona test report was awaited.

    "It is clarified that as we are in the midst of a global pandemic, as a measure of abundant precaution, in all such cases the dead body may be disposed of as per COVID norms, in compassionate consultation with the family of the deceased," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra said in the letter to all district collectors and municipal corporation commissioners.

    This will reduce the trauma faced by the grieving family, Mohapatra said, adding that henceforth there will be no delay in disposal of the body of the deceased after death.

    In a few cases, persons with COVID-19 symptoms under treatment/ quarantine died before their swab can be tested for coronavirus. In such cases, the dead body may be disposed of as per the COVID norms without insisting on the test report, Mohapatra said.

    The state government on July 25 had issued detail guidelines for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients, allowing family members to participate in the funeral, but they cannot touch the body.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi coronavirus odisha

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue