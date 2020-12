Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19: All you need to know

Conduct fire safety audit of dedicated Covid hospitals, SC asks states/UTs

India

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to carry out a fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of COVID-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.

The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat''s Rajkot in which several patients had died.