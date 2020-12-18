YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Conduct fire safety audit of dedicated Covid hospitals, SC asks states/UTs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states to carry out a fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court

    A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.

    The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of COVID-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.

    The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat''s Rajkot in which several patients had died.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X