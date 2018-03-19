Conditions in Rohingya refugee camps: SC asks Centre for report

New Delhi, Mar 19: Amid reports of poor living conditions in the camps where Rohigya Muslims have been residing, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a "comprehensive status report" giving details of conditions in Rohingya refugee camps in various states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that conditions at the camps are unhygienic and "filthiest to say the least".

The senior lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Zaffar Ullah, said the Centre and states like Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir should be asked to provide better hygienic facilities at these camps.

The plea alleged that poor and unhygienic conditions at these camps have led to several deaths recently. The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day