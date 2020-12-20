Amit Shah in Bengal, slams opposition to get over politics of regionalism

No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

Condemn violence against BJP workers: Amit Shah in Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday the reaction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy as "unexpected".

Addressing a pres conference, Shah said "the way TMC workers attacked our national president during his Bengal tour, BJP condemns it and I condemn it too personally. BJP believes that in a democracy everyone should have the right to voice their views."

"I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop with such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal," he remarked.

"Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in investigation of the deaths," Shah said.