  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Concerned about Chidambaram's custody: Manmohan Singh

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed concern over former union minister P Chidambaram's custody. Singh in a press statement asked how can a minister be accused of committing an offense for approving a proposal which "A dozen officers examined and recommended."

    Former finance minister is in jail in connection with INX Media case. He also facing charges in the Aircel maxis case. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in INX media case.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh
    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

    Chidambaram is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

    "We are concerned with continued detention in custody of our colleague P Chidambaram. In our system of government, no decision can be taken by any single person. All decisions are collective decisions recorded in files," Singh said in a press statement.

    [Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail]

    "A dozen officers examined and recommended the proposal. Minister Chidambaram approved the unanimous recommendation. If officers aren't at fault it's beyond our comprehension how the Minister who simply approved the recommendation can be accused of committing an offence," he added.

    Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited Delhi's Tihar jail today to meet P Chidambaram.

    "If the Minister is liable for approving a recommendation, the whole system of government will collapse. We are confident, and we sincerely hope, that the courts will render justice in this case," former PM's statement said.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram manmohan singh

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue