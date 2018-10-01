Computer baba resigns as Minister of State, accuses BJP govt of being ‘anti-religion’

Bhopal, Oct 1: Computer Baba, one of the five sadhus or religious leaders given the status of minister in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Monday accusing the BJP government of being "anti-religion".

The self-styled godman accused the government of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. He said he had brought the rampant illegal mining in the river to the notice of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but he did not pay heed to his words.

"I discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining at river Narmada but I wasn't allowed to do anything. I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the government and therefore I don't want to be a part of such government," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Computer Baba further said saints are saying that he "couldn't make Shivraj government do anything".

"We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They said that I couldn't make Shivraj govt do anything, I think they're right," he said.

"I think Shivraj is not interested in doing any work related to religion. So, I resigned (Mujhe aisa laga Shivraj dharm ke theek vipreet hain aur dharm ka kaam kuch karna hi nahi chahte hain)," he said.