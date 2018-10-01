  • search

Computer baba resigns as Minister of State, accuses BJP govt of being ‘anti-religion’

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Oct 1: Computer Baba, one of the five sadhus or religious leaders given the status of minister in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Monday accusing the BJP government of being "anti-religion".

    Computer Baba

    The self-styled godman accused the government of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. He said he had brought the rampant illegal mining in the river to the notice of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but he did not pay heed to his words.

    "I discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining at river Narmada but I wasn't allowed to do anything. I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the government and therefore I don't want to be a part of such government," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

    Computer Baba further said saints are saying that he "couldn't make Shivraj government do anything".

    "We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They said that I couldn't make Shivraj govt do anything, I think they're right," he said.

    "I think Shivraj is not interested in doing any work related to religion. So, I resigned (Mujhe aisa laga Shivraj dharm ke theek vipreet hain aur dharm ka kaam kuch karna hi nahi chahte hain)," he said.

    Read more about:

    computer madhya pradesh bjp

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 19:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue