Compulsory community service at Covid-19 centres for those not wearing mask: Gujarat HC

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday decided to crack down against those failing to adhere to Covid-19 norms amid the pandemic.

The court directed the Gujarat government to ensure those who do not wear masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.

The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.

Gujarat recorded 1,477 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 case tally to 2,11,257, the state health department said.

As many as 15 patients died of the viral infection in the state on Tuesday, raising the fatality count to 4,004, it said.

With 1,547 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases in the state went up to 1,92,368.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 332 new cases during the day.

Surat followed with 264 new cases. Vadodara and Rajkot were the two other districts that reported over 100 new cases, at 181 and 160, respectively.

Among other districts, Mehsana reported 67 new cases, Gandhinagar 64, Kheda 48, Jamnagar 36, Banaskantha 29, Amreli 28, Kutch 23, Junagadh 22, Bhavnagar 19, Patan 14, Bharuch 13, Surendranagar 12, Narmada 11, etc.

As many as 10 patients died in Ahmedabad, the highest in the state that reported 15 deaths during the day. Other deaths were reported in Surat (2), Amreli (1), Patan (1) and Vadodara (1).

There are a total of 14,885 active coronavirus cases in Gujarat, out of which 81 patients are on ventilator, said the health department in the release.