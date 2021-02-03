Comply! Govt to Twitter on farmer protest hashtag

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: A government notice has asked Twitter to comply with the order to remove content and accounts related to hashtags linked to the farmer protests.

The government issued notice to Twitter to comply with its order to remove contents/accounts related to farmer genocide. Content With (Modi Planning Farmer Genocide) hashtag was posted on Twitter which was designed to inflame passions, hatred and factually incorrect, sources tell OneIndia.

The source also said that Twitter may face penal action for not complying with the orders of the government. Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite the government order.

The social media giant "cannot assume the role of (a) court and justify non-compliance," the government said today in a statement. "Twitter being an intermediary is obliged to obey the directions as per satisfaction of authorities as to which inflammatory content will arouse passion and impact public order. Twitter cannot sit as an appellate authority over the satisfaction of the authorities about its potential impact on derailing public order," a statement read.

Several Twitter accounts, including those to the Kisan Ekta Morcha are now blocked in India. This action was taken after the Indian government sent a legal notice to Twitter.

Government officials said that Twitter had been asked to block over 250 accounts or tweets that were using a specific hashtag. The IT Ministry has blocked around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts which were being using ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets.