  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Compliments to Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget’, says Jaitley

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday complimented Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget which will also strengthen the purchasing power of middle class.

    Jaitley compliments Goyal for excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget

    Goyal, who was given the charge of the finance ministry temporarily recently, presented the Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley, who is away in New York for medical treatment.

    [Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal woos middle class with tax cuts, farmers with sops and more]

    "The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class," Jaitley said in a series of tweets. "Between 2014-19, every Budget has given significant relief to the Middle Class," he added.

    Jaitley said the Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence. He also noted that interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the past five years and place its facts before the people.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    budget 2019 arun jaitley

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue