    Complied with SC order, demolished apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu: Kerala govt informs

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

    A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah directed the state government to file a report with regard to removal of debris, which also fell in the backwaters.

    Complied with SC order, demolished apartment complexes in Kochis Maradu: Kerala govt informs

    The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.

    Watch: Last of the 4 illegal luxury apartment in Kochi's Maradu razed down in seconds

    The last of the four illegal apartment complexes in Maradu in Kochi was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three months ago.

    The 55-meter high "Golden Kayaloram", the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm.

    On Saturday, two complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene -- abutting the bakwaters were destroyed in the similar implosion method in which explosives filled in the structures blasted in a controlled manner.

    Mumbai-baed Edifices Engineering carried out the explosion with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
