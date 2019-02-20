Complicity of Pakistan in Pulwama attack strongly underlined during India, Saudi talks

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 20: Emphasising on the importance of comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack. During the talks between the two leaders, the complicity of Pakistan in Pulwama attacks was also underlined, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

    Earlier today in a joint press address, PM Modi and the visiting Saudi Arabia Crown Prince agreed to put pressure on countries providing support terrorism in any form.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Image courtesy-PTI)

    "Saudi Crown Prince appreciated the consistent efforts made by Prime Minister Modi since May 2014, including his personal initiatives to have friendly relations with Pakistan. Both sides agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for the resumption of the comprehensive dialogue," MEA's Secretary Economic Relations, TS Tirumurti, told the media.

    "The complicity of Pakistan in Pulwama attacks was very much underlined. They agreed on the need for creating necessary conditions for any resumption of talks," he added while giving out details of PM Modi's delegation-level talks with Prince Salman in New Delhi.

    Earlier, during a joint address, Saudi Prince Salman had dubbed 'extremism and terrorism' as common concerns of both the countries.

    "Both leaders underlined the importance of comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists and their organisations by the United Nations," said Tirumurti.

    MEA also said that PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack on Indian forces in Pulwama.

    Meanwhile, India has also decided to extend e-visa facilities to Saudi nationals, while Saudi has also agreed to resolve issues of Indian workers in the Arab country.

    The Saudi Prince arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit, which followed his Pakistan tour. The prince returned to Riyadh from Islamabad and after spending a few hours back home, took a 3,000-km flight back to India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
