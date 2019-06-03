Complete probe in Muzaffarpur shelter home case in three months: SC to CBI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Supreme Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its probe in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case within three months. The CBI had moved the court seeking six months time to complete the probe.

The court had in May asked the agency to file a status report by June 3. This is an extremely urgent matter the court had remarked.

Brajesh Thakur, alleged mastermind and strongman in the case, was charged with serious charges under the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault). Thakur and the employees of his shelter home, as well as Bihar department of social welfare officials, were charged with criminal conspiracy, neglect of duty, failure to report the assault on the girls.

The other 20 accused were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

The offence carries punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

On February 7, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding preferably day-to-day hearing.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).