Complete lockdown on weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

India

Port Blair, July 29: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends beginning August 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

The strict restrictions will be in force on Saturdays and Sundays till the COVID-19 situation improves in the Union Territory, Chief Secretary,Chetan B Sanghi, said in an order issued on Tuesday. All commercial establishments, shops, transport, barring those dealing with essential commodities and services, will remain shut, the order said.

Meanwhile, twenty-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory's tally to 363, according to a health bulletin. Of the 363 cases, 170 are active, while 192 people have recovered from the disease and one patient has died, it said.