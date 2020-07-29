YouTube
    By PTI
    |

    Port Blair, July 29: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends beginning August 1 to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

    Complete lockdown on weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    The strict restrictions will be in force on Saturdays and Sundays till the COVID-19 situation improves in the Union Territory, Chief Secretary,Chetan B Sanghi, said in an order issued on Tuesday. All commercial establishments, shops, transport, barring those dealing with essential commodities and services, will remain shut, the order said.

    Meanwhile, twenty-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory's tally to 363, according to a health bulletin. Of the 363 cases, 170 are active, while 192 people have recovered from the disease and one patient has died, it said.

